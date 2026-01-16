Grand jury indicts Chicago doctor Michael McKee for murder of ex-wife, her new husband in Columbus, Ohio

An Ohio grand jury formally indicted a Chicago man for the murder of his ex-wife and her new husband in their Columbus home in December.

Michael McKee, 39, a resident of Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, was arrested in Rockford, Illinois, last Saturday. He is charged in the shooting deaths of 39-year-old Monique Tepe, from whom he was divorced in 2017, and dentist Dr. Spencer Tepe, 37, in their home on Dec. 30.

The grand jury in Franklin County, Ohio, charged McKee with aggravated murder and aggravated burglary while using a firearm suppressor.

McKee is a vascular surgeon. The hospital where he works, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, said it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

McKee is currently being held in the Winnebgao County Jail as he awaits extradition to Ohio to face these charges. He appeared in court briefly earlier this week and waived his right to an extradition hearing.

On Dec. 30, 2025, officers were dispatched to Columbus's Near East Side neighborhood for a wellness check when a coworker called 911 after Spencer Tepe did not show up to work. When they arrived they found the Tepes with apparent gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said no weapons were found at the scene and there were no signs of forced entry. Two children, a 1-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, were found inside the home uninjured.

Coumbus police made several wellness checks at the Tepes residence that day, knocking on the front and back doors repeatedly but getting no answer. Later in the morning, another coworker called 911 to report they were at the home and could hear kids inside. A friend was able to get into the house and saw Spencer's body.

McKee is due back in court in Winnebago County on Jan. 19 if he is not extradited to Ohio first.