Multiple victims reported in shooting at Michigan church, suspect is "down," authorities say

Multiple people have been hurt in a shooting at a church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, police said on Sunday morning.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said in a Facebook post at 11:12 a.m. that there was an active shooter at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4825 McCandlish Rd., and "there are multiple victims," and that the shooter "is down."

Police said there is no active threat to the public.

The conditions of the victims haven't been disclosed.

Police added that the church was "actively" on fire, but crews have since contained the flames. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

Officials have set up an on-site reunification site at a movie theatre on Trillium Circle Avenue.

Law enforcement officials are expected to provide an update at 1 p.m. ET.

Smoke rises from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sept. 28, 2025. Police said there were multiple victims in a shooting at the church. CBS News Detroit

"This is a dynamic scene," Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson said in a video recorded at the scene. "The time where we are right now, there's going to be more updates. Just know that there's a lot of things that are happening that we are not able to communicate just because of the work that needs to be done."

Swanson said there is no active threat to the community.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted a written statement on social media that said, "My heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable. I am grateful to the first responders who took action quickly. We will continue to monitor this situation and hold the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Grand Blanc close."

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel said on X that the agency is tracking reports of the shooting and that agents are at the scene to assist local authorities.

"Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy," Patel said.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she has received briefings about the incident.

"Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy," Bondi said.

CBS News Detroit has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.