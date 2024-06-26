Graduation day for Restorative Justice Community Court program participants

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's graduation day in Englewood for a group of people getting a second chance because they were convicted of felonies, but their records are about to be cleared.

Twenty-four-year-old Byron Upton is among 64 Englewood Restorative Justice Community Court Program graduates.

"Even when I thought that I wouldn't get anything out of it. I got a lot out of it. This right here is a lot," Upton said.

A message from Assistant State's Attorney Jamal Jackson to a group of eager graduates.

"I'm proud of you all for staying out of trouble and keeping your head down and putting in that work to get it done," Jackson said.

The program helps young adults charged with non-violent felony or misdemeanor crimes reintegrate into their communities.

For a case to be eligible for the court, the victim of the crime must agree to participate in the process.

The person charged must also be between 18 and 26 years old, have been charged with a nonviolent felony or misdemeanor, live, work, or worship in one of the neighborhoods that have a community court, have a nonviolent criminal history, and accept responsibility for the harm caused.

Chancey Tate says he had no criminal background before he got pulled over.

"It was literally the wrong place at the wrong time because it was two days before my birthday. My friend was taking me to the range and left his bookbag in my trunk, where I dropped him off. Two minutes later, I got pulled over," Tate said.

Chief Judge Timothy Evans said the Restorative Justice Court has a drastic success ratio compared to regular courts.

"The regular court recidivism rate is 65%. In these courts, the recidivism rate is 13%. So it's very dramatic. This is working," Evans said.

Chief Judge Evans says they plan to expand their restorative justice community court program to other areas, such as Sauk Village and three other neighborhoods.

Evans added he'd like to work with the new state's attorney to have their records expunged on graduation day.

"Take advantage of your second chance. Everybody loves a good redemption story. And when life gives you a second chance, the worst thing you can do is squander it," Jackson said.