Goya opens expanded food plant in Bolingbrook

CHICAGO (CBS) -- America's largest Hispanic-owned food company is getting even bigger. Goya is expanding its facility in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

The company cut the ribbon Wednesday at the nearly 300,000-square-foot building.

Goya said this expansion will help address the global food crisis.

In honor of the new expansion, the company is donating 20,000 pounds of food to the Illinois Migrant Council, and $20,000 to the Salt and Light Coalition, an organization that fights child trafficking.