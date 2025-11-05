Government shutdown could affect tens of thousands of kids in Chicago and Illinois Head Start programs

As the longest government shutdown in U.S. history continues, early childhood education programs in Chicago that rely on federal funding are feeling the ripple effects and bracing for potential disruptions.

Contessa Houston is grateful for the Head Start program at Carole Robertson Center for Learning in North Lawndale, where her 3-year-old son Jackson attends.

"He learns a lot," she said. "Other children are learning a lot within the Head Start program."

But as the shutdown continues, the Head Start programs in Chicago are at risk of losing their funding and having to come to a halt. Houston said that would be devastating.

Nearly 14,000 children are enrolled in Head Start across Chicago. Three programs, including the one at Carole Robertson Center for Learning, were expecting federal grants to begin on Dec. 1 to help fund the next year of operations. If the shutdown stretches into mid-November, those programs may have disruptions.

"It's never a good thing when you're living in uncertainty," said Bela Mote, president and CEO for the Carole Robertson Center for Learning.

Mote said the majority of the center's funding comes from the federal government.

"We have about six different contingency scenarios," she said. "You can only imagine how much time and energy and focus it is taking."

Lauri Morrison-Frichtl, executive director of the Illinois Head Start Association, said there's about 28,000 children across the state of Illinois in Head Start programs, but noted the uncertainty also impacts the programs' staff.

"The workforce is critical and we get into the middle of November and no end in sight, you know, what do we tell our workforce?" she said.

On top of that, Mote and Morrison-Frichtl said families in Head Start are also feeling the strain of other impacted programs like SNAP, WIC and Medicaid.

"It's not just one child not receiving services for a few days, it is the compounded effect of when services are disrupted," said Mote.

Head Start officials said they have been in contact with members of Congress to highlight the urgency of reopening the government to avoid program disruptions.

Houston said if the shutdown doesn't end soon, she and others will have to make difficult decisions to get by each day.

"I'm a single mom," she said. "So it's like, if I don't have a Head Start program for my youngest, I wouldn't be able to work, I wouldn't be able to provide for my household."