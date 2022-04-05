Gov. Pritzker to sign bill allowing COVID paid leave for vaccinated school employees
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Governor Pritzker will sign new legislation ensuring vaccinated school staff can take COVID-required sick time.
It's a compromise with the Illinois Education Association and the Illinois Federation of Teachers.
It allows paid leave for employees who got vaccinated, but must quarantine or take care of a quarantined child who can't go to school because of a positive COVID test.
The bill protects employees and students by allowing those who are sick to stay home to protect others.
