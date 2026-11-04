Gov. Pritzker thanks supporters after winning third term, but is not ready to discuss 2028 presidential race

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker spoke to reporters Wednesday morning, a day after winning another four years in Springfield.

Pritzker beat Republican Darren Bailey with 59% of the vote, and won a third term. Now, the focus turns to his campaign promises and whether a presidential run could be in his future — as many believe it is.

Pritzker started his public appearances for the day at Peach's on 47th Restaurant, at 4652 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in the Bronzeville community, along with Lt. Gov.-elect Christian Mitchell.

Excited voters met Pritzker inside the restaurant. The governor shook hands and took photos, thanking the voters for their continued support.

Pritzker campaigned on his record of balancing state budgets, protecting reproductive rights, and pushing back against President Trump.

For his next term, he has promised to focus on making Illinois more affordable. This includes building more housing and working to lower electric bills.

"Well as I say, we're doing everything we can, both to lower electricity costs, to lower the cost of insurance, to make sure we restore food aid to people, and Medicaid, and to keep them from taking away Medicare," Pritzker said. "So we've got to do a lot of protection of people, as well as to advance their opportunities to get ahead with higher wages and lower costs."

Lt. Gov.-elect Mitchell is a former Illinois state representative who previously served as one of Pritzker's deputy governors. Mitchell succeeds Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who was elected to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pritzker's national profile has raised some questions about a possible presidential run in 2028.

CBS News Chicago asked Pritzker about his plans for Illinois, and whether he will serve all four years of the term the voters just gave him. He did not address the 2028 presidential campaign directly.

"I appreciate the faith of the people of Illinois, and I'm going to keep working for them," he said.

After Peach's on 47th, Pritzker was joined by Sen.-elect Stratton as he held a news conference at Columbus Park on Chicago's West Side. Other leaders also joined them to talk about what Congress needs to do for the American people.