Gov. Pritzker says Illinois is at the forefront of quantum computing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is pushing to turn Illinois into a hub for an innovative field of the tech industry.

He spoke at the kickoff of the Chicago Quantum Exchange Summit at the University of Chicago on Monday.

"You know, here in the Midwest, we believe quantum science and research are on an accelerating timeline," Pritzker said, "and as governor, I want to make sure we're focused on bringing opportunity and history-making innovations to the people of the United States and the world as soon as we can."

The Chicago Quantum Exchange brings together top universities, national labs, and industry partners to advance the science of quantum computing—a field of computer science that uses quantum mechanics. Quantum mechanics focuses on the behavior of energy and matter on the atomic and subatomic levels.

Quantum computing can solve problems that are too complicated for traditional computers, and represents a massive increase in computing capability.

The State of Illinois invested hundreds of millions of dollars—including taxpayer money—in quantum computing this year.