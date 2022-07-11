Watch CBS News
Gov. Pritzker, Highland Park Mayor attend ceremony at White House after gun safety bill signed

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Governor JB Pritzker and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering are at the White House Monday after a new bipartisan gun safety bill was signed into law.

It passed after mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

The ceremony comes one week after the tragedy in Highland Park.

"We had a number of conversations immediately after the attack in Highland Park and I've been impressed with the way they've handled things, it's extraordinary and as the three of us have discussed, we have more to do," President Joe Biden said. 

Mass shooting survivors, victims' loved ones and activists also joined Biden at the ceremony, which is also acknowledging 21 executive actions Biden has signed to address gun violence.

