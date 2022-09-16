Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconst

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconst

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconst

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.

The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform.

A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025.