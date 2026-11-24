Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that he is keeping Illinois out of the Trump administration's federal school voucher program.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order shortly after taking office in 2025 prioritizing federal funding for school choice programs. In October, his administration announced a new federal scholarship for 2027 that will help pay for private school, homeschooling and other educational expenses.

Called the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit, it established a taxpayer-funded incentive for families to choose private or homeschooling in participating states. On Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker made it clear that Illinois will not be one of those states.

"At a time when public school education needs investments more than ever, we should not siphon money from public schools for private education – especially as the Trump Administration's policies decimate education," Pritzker said in a news release. "We have a responsibility to do right by all of our students. Taxpayer funding should not subsidize donations to private schools that could discriminate based on religion, sexual orientation, or other characteristics."

Pritzker said in his announcement that the voucher program diverts "vital attention and resources away from Illinois students attending public schools, without guaranteeing equitable access or oversight of voucher beneficiaries."

He also said President Trump has worked to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, threatened to withhold federal funds for public education and has uprooted essential protections for vulnerable students. Illinois has budgeted about $10.8 billion for education in the 2027 fiscal year, with 9.2% of that funding coming from the federal government, according to the Illinois Board of Education.

"While Trump touts the [school voucher] program as a win for students, his federal government is actively working against their success," Pritzker wrote in the news release.

Pritzker also said that the federal regulations for the program "explicitly prohibit states from setting strict guidelines or standards on the organizations handing out scholarships," which he believes means federal resources are more likely to support children enrolled in private schools "without appropriate oversight" while the needs of public education go unmet.

"The voucher program is intended to incentivize the privatization of education," the governor's office wrote in the news release. "By officially opting in for this program, Illinois is given no certainty of resources for the 1.8 million Illinois students that attend public schools."

The Illinois Education Association, the state's largest union representing K-12 teachers and educators outside the city of Chicago, applauded the decision.

"Public money belongs in public schools, end of story," said IES president Karl Goeke in a statement. "Illinois' 1.6 million public school students, their parents and educators across Illinois counted on Governor Pritzker to reject vouchers and protect public education, and he did. We are thrilled and thankful."

The IEA said More than 60% of the state's public schools are underfunded, and said the Trump administration's voucher plans will "drain money" from schools. The Chicago Teachers Union has not yet released a statement on the governor's decision.

With Democrats sweeping into power with historic majorities in Congress in January, Gov. Pritzker is pushing them to restore the Department of Education to its full capacity, resume federal special education oversight and support, and take other action to "repair the damage to our education system" done by the One Big Beautiful Bill budget Republicans and Trump passed in 2025.