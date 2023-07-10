Watch CBS News
Pritzker weighs in on CPD probe of officers' alleged sexual misconduct with migrants

Gov. Pritzker weighs in on probe of CPD officers accused of sexual misconduct with migrants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As an investigation continues into claims that several officers engaged in sexual misconduct with migrants living at a West Side police station, Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday that any officers who had improper sexual contact with migrants should be fired.

Last week, the Chicago Police Department confirmed it's investigating allegations officers were having sexual relations with migrants staying at the Ogden (10th) District station.

Sources told CBS 2 that as many as four officers at the 10th (Ogden) District were involved in the alleged misconduct with at least one migrant who was staying there. Sources also told CBS 2 that a teenage migrant is now pregnant as a result of one of these alleged encounters. None of the officers allegedly involved in the misconduct have been identified.

On Monday, Pritzker was asked about the investigation.

"If there is force and coercion, whoever is held accountable should be fired from the Chicago Police Department," he said.

About 60 migrants were housed at the Ogden District station before city officials moved them out on Friday. As of Saturday, all those migrants had been relocated to other shelters across the city.

