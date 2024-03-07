Goose Island offering $50,000 prize to guess amount of 312 beer cans in jar

Goose Island offers $50k to guess how many beer cans in jar

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Goose Island is offering $50,000 to anyone who can correctly guess the amount of the brewery's 312 brand beer cans in a massive jar.

The event will be held at their Fulton Street Taproom on Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. to celebrate their made-up holiday, "312 day."

One guess is allowed per person, and you must be there in person on Tuesday to make your guess.

If multiple people guess correctly, they will split the pot.

If no one gets it right, the person who guesses the closest to the total number of cans will get a $5,000 prize. If multiple people guess the closest number, they'll split that $5,000 prize.