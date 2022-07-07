'Good Samaritans' pull Indianapolis woman from burning car

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two "good Samaritans" pulled a woman from a burning car after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 early Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police received calls about a crash and car fire on I-74 around 1:11 a.m. near the 96 mile marker, according to a news release.

First responders from the Indianapolis Fire Department were first on the scene and found a silver Jeep engulfed in flames and the woman lying on the ground near the wreckage being tended to by bystanders.

The Indianapolis woman was transported to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation found the driver of the silver Jeep drove off the road and struck a cable barrier in the median. The vehicle then caught fire.

Two other individuals saw the crash and stopped to help her.

Investigators said Craig Gay entered the car through the passenger door while it was on fire, cut the seatbelt off the driver and pulled her to safety. The other man, John Goretskiy, used a fire extinguisher to hold back the flames as Gay pulled the woman out.

Both men were assisting the woman until first responders arrived.

Gay was treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

"If it wasn't for these two men, we could be investigating a fatal crash this morning, their heroic actions and selfless response saved a life," said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Caddell in the release.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Indiana State Police said they believe two other people stopped by to help but left before officers arrived.

The woman was conscious and alert when she was transported to a hospital.