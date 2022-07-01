Good Samaritan who saved man from CTA Red Line tracks receives Humanitarian Award in Matteson
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new honor for a man who saved a life on the CTA tracks.
The Village of Matteson honored Anthony Perry with a 2022 humanitarian award for his bravery.
This is the second honor for Perry who received an award a few weeks ago from a local businessman.
In early June, Perry was heading to work when a man fell on the tracks.
Perry jumped down to move the man off the rail, saving his life.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.