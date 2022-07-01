Good Samaritan who saved man from CTA Red Line tracks receives Humanitarian Award in Matteson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new honor for a man who saved a life on the CTA tracks.

The Village of Matteson honored Anthony Perry with a 2022 humanitarian award for his bravery.

This is the second honor for Perry who received an award a few weeks ago from a local businessman.

In early June, Perry was heading to work when a man fell on the tracks.

Perry jumped down to move the man off the rail, saving his life.