Gold Coast café steps in to help feed migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another local business is stepping up to help a humanitarian crisis in Chicago.

Café Sophie at 847 N. State St. has partnered with Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) to serve 100 free meals to migrants once a week for the foreseeable future.

"We felt like we should step in. There wasn't anybody big that was helping on the food front, and we thought we could start that process," said David Pisor, founder of the Etta Collective, which operates Café Sophie. "So we're beginning the engagement today and hopefully it goes on for a while until we can kind of get people into a better and better spot."

"This help is tremendous so that we can sustain and feed - again here, in this location, and this particular building - over 120 people," said Ald. Sigcho-Lopez.

On top of their meal service, Café Sophie is also encouraging other restaurants to join their efforts and help migrants.