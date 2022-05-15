Glenwood man crashes into IDOT truck; charged with DUI

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Glenwood man is charged after crashing into two vehicles including an IDOT truck early Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 5:32 a.m., officials investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-94 southbound near 47th Street involving an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Emergency Traffic Patrol (ETP) truck.

The truck was stationary with emergency lights activated providing traffic control for a prior crash in lane three, ISP said.

During this time, a white Chevrolet truck was slowing down for the IDOT truck in lane two when a maroon Chevrolet SUV driving behind struck the rear of the white Chevrolet – causing the driver to veer off the road and into a concrete median barrier.

The maroon Chevrolet continued to travel southbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle, and struck the rear of the IDOT truck. The drivers of the IDOT truck and the maroon Chevrolet were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the IDOT truck was uninjured.

The driver and passenger of the white Chevrolet truck were also uninjured. according to ISP.

The driver of the maroon Chevrolet SUV, Khalfani J. Faulkner, 31, of Glenwood, IL, was charged with Scott's Law-improper passing of an emergency vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The ISP reminds the public of the requirements of Scott's Law, otherwise known as the "Move Over" law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.