Glenview reports West Nile-positive mosquitoes for first time this year

The north Chicago suburb of Glenview became the latest Illinois municipality this week to confirm mosquitoes testing positive for the West Nile virus this year.

The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District announced Wednesday that a batch of mosquitoes collected Thursday, June 18, from a trap in Glenview tested positive for West Nile in the district's lab five days later.

Within the district's jurisdiction, West Nile-positive mosquitoes have also been located in traps in Evanston, Northbrook, and Wilmette.

The State of Illinois reports that so far this year as of Wednesday, a total of 41 West Nile-positive mosquito samples have been collected in Cook County. A total of 107 such samples have been collected statewide.

There have not yet been any human cases of West Nile, or positive West Nile cases in birds or other animals, in Illinois this year.

West Nile virus is spread to humans through bites from mosquitoes that have contracted the virus by feeding on infected birds.

Most cases of West Nile virus in humans are either mild, or show no symptoms, meaning many cases go unreported. Eight out of 10 people infected do not develop symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.