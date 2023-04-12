Watch CBS News
Police release images of suspect, 'vehicles of interest' in Glenview business robbery

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – Police released images of the suspect and "vehicles of interest" after a robbery at a business in Glenview on Monday.

Officers responded to the Tropical Smoothie Café, located at 2759 Pfingsten Road, around 8:55 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

Employees say a man wearing all-black clothing with a black face mask entered the business and walked behind the counter where he lifted his shirt to reveal a black handgun in his waistband.

glenview-robbery-suspect.png
Glenview Police

The suspect fled the scene after workers handed him cash from the register in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

Surveillance video revealed images of two cars believed to be involved in the incident - one being a possible newer model Honda CRV and the other a possible newer model Ford Fusion. 

23-19573-vehicle-1.jpg
Ford Fusion Glenview Police
23-19573-vehicle-2.jpg
Honda CRV Glenview Police

The robbery is being investigated by Glenview police detectives.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 11:43 AM

