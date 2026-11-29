Two Chicago area high schools are apologizing after a full-on brawl during a hockey game.

The fight broke out during a Friday match between Glenbrook South and Saint Ignatius.

In a statement on social media Saturday, Glenbrook South Hockey said: "We apologize for our role at the end of yesterday's game against Saint Ignatius. We will be addressing this with our program's players, coaches and families. We understand that emotions run high - and we will do our part to turn down the temperature."

Saint Ignatius posted around the same time, saying: "We are disappointed by the events that unfolded at the conclusion of last night's game against Glenbrook South. While emotions and competition are part of hockey, we expect our players and coaches to demonstrate sportsmanship, respect, and composure."

So far, no disciplinary action has been announced by either school.