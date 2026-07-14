10-year-old girl dies after apartment fire in Lansing, Illinois

A 10-year-old girl is dead following an apartment fire in Lansing, Illinois, on Monday night, medical examiners confirmed.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the Lansing Fire Department responded to a two-story apartment fire in the 2900 block of Bernice Road, with heavy smoke and a person trapped inside.

Following a search, the child was found and removed from the apartment and taken to Munster Community Hospital for treatment. She was then transported to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago in critical condition but later died.

The medical examiner's office identified the child as 10-year-old Braelyn Stewart of Dolton.

A Lansing police officer was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and was released after evaluation.

LFD said the apartment fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. The official cause of the fire was not released.

The department was assisted by Calumet City, South Holland, Thornton, Dolton, Glenwood, Munster, Lynwood, Hazel Crest, Flossmoor, Bud's Ambulance, Tinley Park, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.