Girl, 16, shot in head and critically wounded in West Garfield Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head inside a home in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday evening.

At 6:50 p.m., the girl was inside the home in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when she suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The girl was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.