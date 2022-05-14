Girl, 16, shot in head and critically wounded in West Garfield Park home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head inside a home in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday evening.
At 6:50 p.m., the girl was inside the home in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when she suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
The girl was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
A person of interest was taken in for questioning, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
