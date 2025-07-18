Giallo Gelato at Logan Theatre brings 4 nights of horror and ice cream to Chicago

The Giallo Geltao event at the Logan Theatre in Logan Square is bringing four nights of Italian horror films paired with cold, sweet treats to the city this weekend.

Each of the four movies featured in the event are celebrating their 50th anniversary this ear.

Giallo is an Italian horror cinema genre that is often described as Italy's post-World War II answer to Alfred Hitchcock. Arty, brightly colored and blood-soaked, the movies combine elements of horror, thrillers and murder along with high style.



The genre reached its peak by the mid-70s and produced classics like Dario Argento's "Suspiria" and Mario Brava's "Blood and Black Lace."

The Logan Theatre will be showing Armando Crispino's "Autopsy" on Friday, July 18; Dario Argeno's "Deep Red" on Saturday, July 19; "Strip Nude for Your Killer" by Andrea Bianchi on Sunday, July 20; and Luigi Bazzoni's "Footprints on the Moon" on Monday, July 21.

There will be themed gelato flavors inspired by each night's movie.

You can get tickets to any or all of these films at LoganTheatre.com.