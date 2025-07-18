Watch CBS News
Local News

Giallo Gelato at Logan Theatre brings 4 nights of horror and ice cream to Chicago

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

The Giallo Geltao event at the Logan Theatre in Logan Square is bringing four nights of Italian horror films paired with cold, sweet treats to the city this weekend.

Each of the four movies featured in the event are celebrating their 50th anniversary this ear.

Giallo is an Italian horror cinema genre that is often described as Italy's post-World War II answer to Alfred Hitchcock. Arty, brightly colored and blood-soaked, the movies combine elements of horror, thrillers and murder along with high style.


The genre reached its peak by the mid-70s and produced classics like Dario Argento's "Suspiria" and Mario Brava's "Blood and Black Lace."

The Logan Theatre will be showing Armando Crispino's "Autopsy" on Friday, July 18; Dario Argeno's "Deep Red" on Saturday, July 19; "Strip Nude for Your Killer" by Andrea Bianchi on Sunday, July 20; and Luigi Bazzoni's "Footprints on the Moon" on Monday, July 21.

There will be themed gelato flavors inspired by each night's movie.

You can get tickets to any or all of these films at LoganTheatre.com

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.