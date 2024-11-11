Police release getaway car images from shooting that killed parent at Chicago area basketball tournament

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- The investigation continued Monday after a quarrel at a junior high basketball tournament over the weekend led to a parent being shot and killed in south suburban Country Club Hills.

Hillcrest High School was closed for Veterans Day Monday, so the campus was largely empty as Country Club Hills police said they continued to investigate the tragic shooting.

Two days later, Country Club Hills police released surveillance images of a black Infiniti 250 in which they believe the shooter, and three other men wearing hoodies and masks, were riding.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the high school.



According to a message from Kinasha Brown, the superintendent of Prairie-Hills Elementary School District 144, several seventh- and eighth-grade teams were playing in a tournament when there was some sort of fight between two parents.

Country Club Hills police said multiple armed suspects were waiting at the back of the school parking lot in the black tinted Infiniti.

The victim—who was identified as "a parent from a neighboring community," according to a message from Bremen High School District 228—was leaving the school with his son when the suspects blocked him from getting to his car.

At that point, the victim was shot, and the suspects sped off.

Country Club Hills police now say they do not believe the offenders in the car ever entered the school building. The car was last seen on the South Side of Chicago.

The man shot was taken to a hospital, where he died. No players, coaches, or staff were injured in the shooting.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as Shamaree Siller, 41, of Chicago.

The Hillcrest High School shooting comes just a little over a year after another tragic shooting on the same campus.

In September 2023, Hillcrest High School freshman Marshawn Mitchell was shot and killed outside the school after the homecoming football game. There is still an active reward for more information on the 14-year-old's death.

The school district has made counseling services available for students and staff when classes resume on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Country Club Hills Police Department.