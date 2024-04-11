Watch CBS News
Wedding bells for Georgie and Mandy on "Young Sheldon"

"A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet" – Georgie and Mandy get married! Meanwhile, Meemaw's gambling room gets raided, on "Young Sheldon," Thursday, April 11 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

STORY BY: Steven Molaro & Eric Kaplan & Nadiya Chettiar

TELEPLAY BY: Chuck Lorre & Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman

DIRECTED BY: Michael Judd

