'Geometry in Construction' house in Evanston moving Monday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A house will be moving through the streets of Evanston Monday.
This "Geometry in Construction" house was built by Evanston Township High School students as a math lesson.
Now, it's moving just blocks from the school to Brown Avenue. Brown Avenue between Church and Emerson streets will be closed until 1 p.m. while the house is moved into place.
Soon, a family will be able to move into the affordable home.
