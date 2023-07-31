'Geometry in Construction' house in Evanston moving Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A house will be moving through the streets of Evanston Monday.

This "Geometry in Construction" house was built by Evanston Township High School students as a math lesson.

Now, it's moving just blocks from the school to Brown Avenue. Brown Avenue between Church and Emerson streets will be closed until 1 p.m. while the house is moved into place.

Soon, a family will be able to move into the affordable home.