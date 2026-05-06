Geneva elementary school custodian, known as "Papa Duck," helps ducklings start journey to new home

A sign of spring in the western suburbs and at a Geneva elementary school, duck season means something different.

The school has a beloved tradition thanks to a custodian who makes it happen.

At a Geneva elementary school, duck season means something different.

Webbed feet fit right in at Western Avenue Elementary in Geneva.

"Everywhere you go, you will see a duck. Either a rubber ducky, a picture of a duck," said Principal Casey O'Connell.

In the mood for a song about a duck? You're in luck.

"The duck is overarching here in this building," O'Connell said.

He may be the boss around the school, but of all Western Avenue ducks, head custodian Martin Ochoa, known as "Papa Duck," earns top billing.

"The whole school I take care of, you know," Ochoa said.

For 29 years, he has kept the school squeaky clean, but every spring, he spends his days on duck duty.

Any kindergartener there can tell you ducks have always nested in the elementary school courtyard, and every year, after chicks hatch, Ochoa gives them a hand, so they can start their journey to a new home.

"As soon as we see they're hatched, in two or three days, gotta go," Ochoa said jokingly

It's usually an early morning before the bell rings. Ochao makes sure he has all his ducks in a row before leading the mallards through an open door to a mostly empty school—a short waddle across a hallway and out the front door.

Ducks don't always follow directions, but Martin does his best to corral them safely across Western Avenue, where just beyond the trees is duck paradise.

"We have a golf course and a pond, so they go there. We say, keep safe," he said.

Ducks have celebrity status at the school, but so does Ochoa.

"I don't think he knows the extent of it, but he is loved in this community," O'Connell said.

"I love it. It's something I love," Ochoa said.

How many more years does he plan to do it?

"My plan, I think, is one more year," he said.

"Who's going to be here to take care of those ducks?" O'Connell said. "He's going to retire soon, and I don't know what that's going to mean for Western Avenue, and I hope he still comes back because this is a part of who he is and who Western Avenue School is."

Ochoa may give up this job someday, but never his duty as Papa Duck.

"I did my job where I feel good, you know. It's what I think, you know. I feel good," he said/