Gary police SWAT team shoots, kills man after standoff

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed by police in Gary, Indiana after he emerged from a house with a gun following a standoff, Indiana State Police said.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield, public information officer for the Lowell Post, said Gary police started getting 911 hang-up calls from a house in the 1500 block of Chase Street in Gary around 3 p.m.

Gary police went to the scene and saw a woman run from the house toward the officers, Fifield said. She told the officers there was an armed man in the house, Fifield said.

Officers saw a man in the doorway of the house armed with a handgun, Fifield said. They tried to negotiate with him briefly themselves, and then contacted a hostage negotiator and a SWAT team, Fifield said.

The negotiator arrived and tried to negotiate with the armed man for about half an hour, and the SWAT team arrived soon after the negotiator, Fifield said.

The negotiations failed, and the man walked out of the house with a gun pointed at his own head, Fifield said. He walked to a car parked in front of the house and got in, Fifield said.

Once in the car, there was a sequence of events between the man and the SWAT team, Fifield said. It was not clear what all these events were.

But the SWAT team fired shots, and the man was killed, Fifield said. It was not known how many shots were fired, how many members of the SWAT team fired shots, or whether the man fired shots, Fifield said.

Gary police requested that Indiana State Police come in to investigate, as per standard protocol, Fifield said.