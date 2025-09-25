Gary police fatally shoot man during domestic battery

Police in Gary, Indiana, shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic incident on Wednesday.

According to Gary police, around 8:40 p.m., police responded to a domestic battery call involving a 24-year-old man and a 57-year-old man at 2544 Connecticut Street.

Police said when officers arrived, the 24-year-old man exited the house with a gun and "engaged" with the officers. Police said this prompted the officers to fire shots at the man.

The 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said the 57-year-old male was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries officers said he sustained from the battery incident with the 24-year-old.

The police officers were not injured. They will be placed on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating.