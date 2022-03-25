Gary Police to begin crack down on drivers ignoring school bus stop signs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gary Police are warning drivers not to do this.
Video from the U.S. Department of Transportation showing a car ignoring a school bus with the stop sign out.
Beginning Monday officers will be cracking down on drivers blowing through those stop signs. This is to coincide with the end of spring break.
Police say too many drivers are not yielding to buses.
