Gary, Indiana residents must wait until Tuesday for power, 9 days after storm knocked it out

Nine days after the storm that was to blame for it all, tens of thousands of people yet again woke up without power in Northwest Indiana on Thursday.

In Gary, NIPSCO said the power won't be back on until next week.

Things really came to a boiling point for some people in Gary in the last 24 hours after NIPSCO released estimated power restoration times for different areas across Northwest Indiana, but initially left Gary off the list.

The latest update on the NIPSCO website as of Thursday morning indicated that Gary was set to get power back on Tuesday. Residents were frustrated after already having been without power for more than a week.

"That's ridiculous. It's unacceptable. They need to do better," said Bridget Sanders. "We are being left behind every time something goes on. Gary is left behind. We are the last ones on the totem pole to get anything done."

Utility crews have been working around the clock to repair the nearly 300 power poles left damaged in recent storms.

Meanwhile, food critic and popular social media personality Keith Lee said he is coming to Gary this weekend as part of his Midwest food tour. He posted to social media about the situation with the power, saying he hopes to help deliver some meals or supplies for people in need.

Several restaurants along Broadway in Gary have been able to reopen this week, with others hoping to reopen by later Thursday or Friday.

Public schools in Gary will remain closed through this week. Officials from the Gary Community School Corporation said they will have a better sense of a return date over the weekend.

Meantime, they are beginning repairs and preparing for when students can return.