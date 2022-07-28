Watch CBS News
Gary hosting back to school registration fair on Friday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer vacation is winding down, and soon many children will be heading back to school.

School leaders in Gary, Indiana, are getting ready for the first day by making sure all students are registered.

The Gary Community School Corporation is hosting a back to school registration fair on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St.

The first day of school in Gary is Tuesday, Aug. 9.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 4:18 PM

