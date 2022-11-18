Watch CBS News
Garage thefts reported in Lincoln Park, River North and Streeterville

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thieves are targeting auto repair shops in the latest round of car thefts.

Thursday morning , Chicago police said thieves stole car keys and several vehicles from businesses by North and Clybourn avenues.

Chicago police also issued a community alert about these crimes in Streeterville and revealed a total of six incidents in all.

In each case, a group of three to five men break into the secured garages, get the keys, and take off with the cars.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 11:16 AM

