Garage thefts reported in Lincoln Park, River North and Streeterville
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thieves are targeting auto repair shops in the latest round of car thefts.
Thursday morning , Chicago police said thieves stole car keys and several vehicles from businesses by North and Clybourn avenues.
Chicago police also issued a community alert about these crimes in Streeterville and revealed a total of six incidents in all.
In each case, a group of three to five men break into the secured garages, get the keys, and take off with the cars.
