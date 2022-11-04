CPD issue alert of more car thefts from residential, commercial garages in Streeterville

CPD Alert: more cars stolen from garages in Streeterville

CPD Alert: more cars stolen from garages in Streeterville

CPD Alert: more cars stolen from garages in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New details on a story CBS 2 first brought you on earlier this week - a growing rash of car thefts from secured residential or commercial garages.

Chicago police have now issued a community alert about these crimes in Streeterville and revealed a total of six incidents in all.

In each case, a group of three to five men break into the secured garages, get the keys, and take off with the cars.

Times and locations:

· 300 block of West Superior Street, Friday, October 21, 2022, in the morning hours

· 200 block of East Delaware Place, Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the morning hours

· 200 block of East Delaware Place, Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the morning hours

· 200 block of East Delaware Place, Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the morning hours

· 200 block of East Delaware Place, Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the morning hours

· 200 block of East Delaware Place, Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the morning hours

We followed the case of a woman who had her stolen car recovered, thanks to help from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter that tracked the car until the thief abandoned it.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.