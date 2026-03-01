Garage fire destroys house in Lincolnwood, Illinois

A fire that started in a garage ended up destroying a house in the north Chicago suburb of Lincolnwood early Sunday.

The fire broke out in the early-morning hours in the 6400 block of Kolmar Avenue, just north of Devon Avenue and just outside the Chicago city limits.

Officials at the scene said no one was hurt, but the house was a total loss after the roof collapsed.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Lincolnwood village officials for the cause of the fire.