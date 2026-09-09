Armed robbers smash gaming machines with sledgehammers in Green Oaks, Illinois

Armed robbers broke into a business, smashing gaming machines and a cash register in suburban Green Oaks early Wednesday morning.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 14000 block of W. Rockland Road around 3:35 a.m. after reports of a robbery.

Officials said the clerk inside the business said five people wearing masks and gloves used sledgehammers and crowbars to break into six gaming machines.

Lake County officials said the group also broke into a cash register before leaving the scene in an SUV southbound on I-294.

A private security guard hired by the gaming company was present at the business throughout the robbery, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.