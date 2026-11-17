The Cook County Sheriff's Office is investigating a break-in at a 7-Eleven in suburban Glenview, Illinois, overnight.

A group used hammers and crowbars to break into the convenience store on Central Road.

Thieves got away with the cash box found inside one of the gaming machines. It is not clear how much money was taken.

Police in Cook County said a table containing Pokémon cards was removed and left outside the store.

Police did not provide further details.