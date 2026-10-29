Gallagher Way Winterland, Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville announce opening dates

Magical winter holiday celebrations are returning to Wrigleyville in November.

Gallagher Way announced the return of Winterland and Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville, both opening on Nov. 20. Winterland runs through New Year's Eve, while Christkindlmarket will be open until

There will be outdoor ice skating and holiday train rides around Wrigley Field, as well as shopping at Christkindlmarket, photo opportunities with Santa and holiday movies played on the big screen.

Winterland and Christkindlmarket will be open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Eve, the hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Dec. 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 Winterland has special hours for winter break, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Winterland is closed on Christmas.

Admission to both the market and Winterland are free but rides on the holiday train, access to the Gallagher ice rink, merchandise at Christkindlmarket, photobooth pictures and food and beverage are all for purchase on-site.