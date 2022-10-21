Gala raises funds for Chicago Survivors, nonprofit helping families of homicide victims

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gala Thursday night raised funds for an invaluable group that helps surviving family members of Chicago homicide victims.

The nonprofit Chicago Survivors hosted their Open Hearts for Broken Hearts gala benefit at the Fairlie, 339 N. Bell Ave.

Among those in attendance was survivor Tenisha Dunning, whose sun was killed in February.

"I don't know what I would have done without this program – me and my grandchildren. It's been such a blessing," Dunning said. "They offer so many services. I think Chicago – the entire Chicago – should know about that."

At the gala, members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra offered a musical tribute to lost loved ones. The gala also featured a performance for Jos N. Banks, from the Steppenwolf Theatre's critically acclaimed play "Choir Boy."

Chicago Survivors responds to every homicide in Chicago, and arrives at the crime scene or hospital within four hours.

So far, they have responded to 545 homicides since January.