Watch CBS News
Local News

Gala raises funds for Chicago Survivors, nonprofit helping families of homicide victims

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Gala raises funds for Chicago Survivors, nonprofit helping families of homicide victims
Gala raises funds for Chicago Survivors, nonprofit helping families of homicide victims 00:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gala Thursday night raised funds for an invaluable group that helps surviving family members of Chicago homicide victims.

The nonprofit Chicago Survivors hosted their Open Hearts for Broken Hearts gala benefit at the Fairlie, 339 N. Bell Ave.

Among those in attendance was survivor Tenisha Dunning, whose sun was killed in February.

"I don't know what I would have done without this program – me and my grandchildren. It's been such a blessing," Dunning said. "They offer so many services. I think Chicago – the entire Chicago – should know about that."

At the gala, members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra offered a musical tribute to lost loved ones. The gala also featured a performance for Jos N. Banks, from the Steppenwolf Theatre's critically acclaimed play "Choir Boy."

Chicago Survivors responds to every homicide in Chicago, and arrives at the crime scene or hospital within four hours.

So far, they have responded to 545 homicides since January.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 10:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.