Car strikes biker, fire hydrant before crashing into fence of car dealership in Gage Park

A car hit a bicyclist before crashing into the fence of a car dealership in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood overnight.

Chicago police said before midnight, a black SUV hit a 22-year-old man on a bike, then a fire hydrant and rolled over after crashing into the fence of a car dealership in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue.

The bicyclist was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

The 25-year-old SUV driver was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.