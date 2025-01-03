Funeral services to be held Friday for fallen Illinois State Police trooper Clay Carns

CHICAGO (CBS) — Funeral services will be held Friday morning for Illinois State Police trooper Clay Carns, who was hit and killed by a truck just two days before Christmas.

The funeral will begin at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a procession from the Parkview Christian Church in Orland Park to a cemetery in Alsip, Illinois.

Carns, 35, who had been with the department for 11 years, was killed on Dec. 23 while clearing debris from the roadway on I-55 near Channahon when he was hit and killed by a pickup truck. The driver was charged with a Scott's Law violation for failing to move over and causing his death.

The crash also happened on Scott's Law Day—a day to remind people of the importance of yielding to law enforcement and first responders.

During a visitation on Thursday, the trooper's friends, family, and members of the public showed up to honor Carns and show their support for first responders.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly was at the visitation and said the death was "entirely preventable."

"Every one of his fellow officers talks about what a great teammate he was. What a person of integrity he was. How trustworthy he was. And in this business, when you're dealing with very dangerous situations all the time, that type of trust is critical," Kelly said.

State police encourage anyone who wants to show support to stand along the procession route after the funeral.