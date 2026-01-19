Chicago chefs held fundraiser for Latino families facing food insecurity

Dozens of Chicago chefs came together Monday night to help feed families facing food insecurity.

The city-wide fundraiser comes as Latino families face food insecurity, wage loss, and instability after ICE activity in Chicago. More than 40 restaurants participated.

The Todos Ponen Project launched in 2020 while immigrant families were navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it's become a long-term initiative, helping the community.

"Some of our employees' family members have been affected. It affected all the businesses as well. People are kind of afraid to go out. There's a tremendous amount of fear, definitely, and it's difficult to see," said Norma Zaragoza, co-owner of Birrieria Zaragoza.

While the group does not have the final numbers as of Monday night, the event was projected to raise between $100,000 and $125,000. That will allow 125 Latino families to recieve $800 each in direct grocery support.