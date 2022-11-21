Fulton Market, Garfield Park residents want more police cameras due violent crimes

CHICAGO (CBS)— Fulton Market and Garfield Park residents want more police cameras in their neighborhoods.

The request comes after multiple violent crimes, that included a shootout between cars that left four bystanders hurt last year.

The residents are urging Mayor Lori Lightfoot and aldermen representing those areas to put up 200 police surveillance cameras.

The Fulton Market Association wants the city to allocate $5 million of the city's TIF funds for those cameras.