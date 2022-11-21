Watch CBS News
Local News

Fulton Market, Garfield Park residents want more police cameras due violent crimes

/ CBS Chicago

Fulton Market, Garfield Park residents want more police cameras due violent crimes
Fulton Market, Garfield Park residents want more police cameras due violent crimes 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS)— Fulton Market and Garfield Park residents want more police cameras in their neighborhoods.

The request comes after multiple violent crimes, that included a shootout between cars that left four bystanders hurt last year.

The residents are urging Mayor Lori Lightfoot and aldermen representing those areas to put up 200 police surveillance cameras.

The Fulton Market Association wants the city to allocate $5 million of the city's TIF funds for those cameras.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 11:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.