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Inbound lanes partially reopening on Kennedy Expressway at Kimball after fuel spill, OEMC says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Inbound lanes on the Kennedy Expressway at Kimball are starting to reopen after a fuel spill, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications said Monday afternoon.

The spill occurred in the inbound lanes, which led to all lanes being closed, the office said.

It is unclear what led to the spill or how much.

The office said in an update around 4 p.m. that lanes are partially reopening and are up to two lanes.

For people seeking alternate routes, CBS News Chicago's Krish Habermehl recommends taking Elston, Milwaukee Avenue, or taking public transportation, including the CTA O'Hare Blue Line or Metra. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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