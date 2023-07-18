Nominate a Chicago school to win free school supplies

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's almost time to start shopping for back-to-school supplies, but between inflation and the already high cost of some items being able to afford those supplies is tough for so many families.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average family will spend $890 dollars on school supplies this year.

To help with that high price tag, a Chicago non-profit is holding a contest that will ultimately provide free school supplies for students in three Chicago schools.

Back 2 School America was founded to address inequities in education. They provide kits, full of essential school supplies for students in need.

Each year they hold a contest that allows anyone to nominate a school to win free supplies for the year.

Three winning schools will be selected and each student will receive a kit.

The contest runs until July 24th. You can submit a nomination here.