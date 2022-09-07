Watch CBS News
Free days at Field Museum in honor of Latinx Heritage Month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, the Field Museum is offering free days later this month and in October.

There will also be special live performances and showcases featuring scientists of Latin descent. Those free admission days will take place on September 14th,  20th, 21st, 27th and 28th.

Then there will be more free days on October 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th.

