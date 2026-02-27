Watch CBS News
Some high school students in Gary, Indiana, can now earn free college degrees

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer,
Dan Kraemer

CBS Chicago

There was a big celebration in Gary, Indiana, on Friday for a remarkable program that allows high school students to get college degrees for free.

It was a day to remember as the GEO 21st Century Academy formalized agreements with three northwest Indiana colleges – Ivy Tech Community College Lake County, Indiana University Northwest, and Purdue University Northwest.

Students will now have the opportunity to earn associate's degrees or even bachelor's degrees at no cost while still in high school

Representatives of the three colleges signed on with the high school on Friday.

Officials said 17 students are currently finishing their associate's degrees this year, and now the scholarship offer will be even more widely available.

