Frankfort mother Corie Walsh pleads not guilty in murder of 2-year-old son

A Frankfort, Illinois, mother accused of killing her 2-year-old son pleaded not guilty during a court appearance on Thursday morning.

Corie Walsh, 40, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the death of her son Barrett.

Walsh will remain detained, and her next court date is scheduled for October 26.

Walsh is being represented by Andrea Lyon, who defended Casey Anthony against murder charges in the death of her daughter Caylee in 2011.

Frankfort police were called to the Walshes' home in the 22700 block of Brook Stone Court last week after a 17-year-old neighbor called 911 for help. Upon arriving, they found Barrett being given CPR by the teenager. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, the neighbor found the boy "hanging in the basement on a device from a rafter," and it was determined he "died from asphyxia."

Her attorney said she was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time of the toddler's death.

According to the court documents, Walsh told officers "she did this to her baby because he was a 'devil' and the 'anti-Christ'" and even gave details of how she killed her son. Prosecutors say Walsh had "become very invested in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial."