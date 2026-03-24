Frank Thomas sues White Sox over City Connect 2.0 jerseys

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas is suing the Chicago White Sox, accusing the team of selling merchandise with his name and jersey number without his permission.

Thomas, a two-time MVP, played for the White Sox from 1990 to 2005, and is the team's career leader in home runs, doubles, RBI, and runs scored, and ranks in the team's top six in both hits and batting average.

The lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court last week claims the White Sox profited from sales of its "City Connect 2.0" jerseys featuring his name and his No. 35 without compensating him or seeking his consent.

Sporting goods retailers Nike and Fanatics are also named as defendants in the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages of more than $50,000.

A Nike spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit. The White Sox and Fanatics did not immediately respond to requests for comment.