Franciscan Health Hammond ends in-patient services, its emergency room closes in December

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders in one northwest Indiana city said they are left without critical healthcare.

Their only hospital announced plans to shut down most operations. Franciscan Health Hammond said it is ending in-patient services and the emergency department will close at the end of the year.

Franciscan Health said it still plan to operate several clinics at the Hammond campus, but in-patient and emergency services are being cut because of a dwindling number of patients and a shortage of workers.

